Efforts underway for development of activity of knowledge-based firms

He made the remarks on Sat. in a joint meeting with the governor general of Hormozgan province and directors of Shahid Rajaee Customs and added, “scientific capacity of universities and research centers of the province will be used in line with materializing objectives of projects defined by knowledge-based companies.”

In his visit to Shahid Rajaee Customs, Sattari emphasized the need for taking advantage of scientific capacity of Hormozgan province in knowledge-based projects.

He also visited the newly installed x-ray equipment and also containerized terminal number 2 of Shahid Rajaee Port which is regarded as the largest and advanced Iran’s containerized goods terminal.

For his part, the Director General of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Department General Allahmorad Afifipour pointed to the key role of knowledge-based companies in progress of maritime-based economy and added, “the provincial knowledge-based companies can play an effective role in progress of maritime-based economy, relying upon high technical knowhow and knowledge.”

Presently, strategic equipment in port and maritime field used in Shahid Rajaee port are produced by knowledge-based companies, he added.

