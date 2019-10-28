  1. Economy
Confidence-building for presence of Afghan private sector in Chabahar, a top priority: official

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Department General Behrouz Aghaei said that building confidence for active presence of Afghanistan’s private sector in Chabahar port, facilitating transit of agricultural produce and encouraging entrepreneurs for launching a shipping line between India and Afghanistan are of the top priorities in Chabahar Port.

He made the remarks on Mon. in a meeting held in Chabahar port in the field of reviewing barriers, obstacles and presenting development strategies of the port, and pointed to the key role of Chabahar Port in the field of regional and international interactions and added, “giant investment has been made in ports of the region as rival ports to Chabahar especially in the field of transit and transship.”

It is necessary that the aforementioned issues should be taken into serious consideration for compilation of future strategies of Chabahar Port, he added.

New strategy should be clarified in Chabahar port, he said, adding, creating new foreign rivals in the port is of the cases that should be followed up strictly.”

Turning to the existing necessities in Chabahar port for trade promotion of Afghanistan, he stated, ““exporting fresh fruits and vegetables, dried nuts, minerals, oil and gas are of salient capacities of Chabahar port for the trade promotion of Afghan traders.”

