US sanctions jeopardize world’s maritime industry

He made the remarks on Fri. in a meeting with the Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitack Lim and termed the US discriminatory and restrictive measures imposed against Iran’s maritime industry as clear violation of principles and objectives of the Convention of International Maritime Organization.

Not only US imposition of sanctions on maritime safety and security will affect the Middle East region, but also it can jeopardize the security of maritime industry in the entire world, Rastad added.

Vastness of sanctions imposed by US include Iranian and foreign seafarers employed on Iranian vessels, he said, adding, “US imposition of sanctions on Iranian maritime industry runs contrary to the provisions of the convention of International Maritime Labor and Human Rights.”

US sanctions imposed on Iranian maritime industry have deprived seafarers of their basic and natural rights, he emphasized.

In spite of incessant follow ups made by the Islamic Republic of Iran in International Maritime Organization (IMO) and International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO), any drastic measures have not been taken for the removal of sanctioned-related problems.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) are missioned to safeguard and promote maritime safety in the entire world, he said, adding, “so, we expect these two organizations to take effective steps to solve problems facing Iranian maritime industry.”

MNA/IRN83573453