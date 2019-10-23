Fourth JCPOA step to be announced by Pres. Rouhani: AEOI chief

Speaking on Wednesday to reporters on the sidelines of a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Ali Akbar Salehi said that the fourth phase of cuts to nuclear commitments will be announced by President Hassan Rouhani later.

It is noteworthy that Iran’s fourth 60-day ultimatum to remaining parties to the nuclear deal to live up to their own commitments to the JCPOA will end on November 5 while they have not taken any practical steps to meet Iran’s demands.

Iran demands European countries make up for losses after the US withdrawal from the accord and help Iran with its oil sales and banking relations.

Tehran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

As a first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to a level above the 300 kilograms set by the JCPOA.

In the second step, Tehran began enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA-limit of 3.76 percent.

Furthermore, Tehran lifted all restrictions on nuclear research and development and announced it would use advanced centrifuges as its third step. Each time Iran gives a 60-day deadline to the other parties before taking its next step.

