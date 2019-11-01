US imposes new sanctions on Iran's construction sector

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday announced new sanctions on Iran's construction sector, which he claimed to be under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Associated Press.

At the same time, the Trump administration extended sanctions waivers on civil nuclear cooperation that allow foreign companies to work with Iran's nuclear program without US penalties.

The waivers had been due to expire Tuesday but were extended by Pompeo for another 90 days. The extensions were not announced until Thursday.

The waivers were among of the final remaining elements of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which Donald Trump pulled the US out in a unilateral and illegal move to reimpose sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement in pursue of Washington's maximum pressure policy on Tehran.

MNA/PR



