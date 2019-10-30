US creator of corruption, provoker of unrests in Iraq

Al-Nujaba Movement, issuing a statement, accused the US of creating corruption and provoking unrest in Iraq and asked protesters to follow the recommendations provided by the sources of emulation and prevent the abuses of the remnants of Baath party and American occupiers.

According to the report of al-Nujaba’s Centre for Relations in Iran, al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, issuing a statement, introduced the US as the creator of corruption and provoker of unrest in Iraq.

The statement, extending condolences over the martyrdom of a group of the IPMF’s members and Iraqi security forces in recent unrests of Iraq, mentions, “These forces had fought the Baath party and Takfiri groups, however, their martyrdom reminds us of how the ISIS committed crimes.”

Then, al-Nujaba’s statement asks protestors to prevent the remnants of Baath party and American occupiers from penetrating to peaceful protests through acting on the recommendations provided by the sources of emulation.

Introducing American occupiers as the creator of corruption, destruction, and unrest in Iraq, al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance stresses, “They won’t meet their aims of eradicating Iraq and shedding the blood of innocent people.”

Finally, the Movement invites the protesting citizens to be vigilant and not let foreigners become dominant over the state through vigilance and unity.

MNA