Senior cleric calls for vigilance against enemies’ plots in Iraq, Lebanon

“The Iraqi and Lebanese people should be aware of the enemies’ plots that are aimed at creating divisions and rifts among them,” Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani said in an address to Tehran’s Friday sermon.

The senior cleric noted that while preservation of justice and tackling financial problems are the rightful demands of people, they should be careful about the malicious measures by the enemies, who pursue to rob regional countries of security.

Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani made the remarks in reference to the latest bout of violent protests that have gripped Iraq and Lebanon for several weeks.

“Based on the available information, the US ambassador to Iraq has openly backed the ongoing violence in Iraq and has called on Iraqi police to let such behaviors continue,” he added.

Noting that the US has been looting over 1 million barrels per day of Iraq’s oil in the past 16 years, Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani said the Americans definitely benefit from this volatility, so the Iraqi nation should be careful not to give them any more opportunities.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also warned on Wednesday that the United States and Western spy services, funded by certain reactionary countries of the region, have been fomenting turmoil and insecurity in other regional states, calling for vigilance against such enemy plots.

The Leader said the Iraqi and Lebanese nations need to remain vigilant and realize that the enemies, in fact, intend to disrupt their domestic legal structures and create a vacuum in those states, advising people in both countries to follow up on their "legitimate demands" through legal channels.

“The top priority for them is to overcome insecurity,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, in an address to those who are concerned for the well-being of the people of Iraq and Lebanon.

