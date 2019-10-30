US-Saudi new version of ‘political terrorism’ to fail in Iraq, Lebanon

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a tweet on Tuesday, in reaction to the recent spate of unrest in Iraq and Lebanon.

“Before, the United States and Saudi Arabia, by taking advantage of the people’s demands, forced the Yemeni prime minister into resigning in a bid to dismantle the government in Yemen, which they failed,” said the Iranian parliamentarian official.

“Now, they have launched a project to dismantle the governments in Iraq and Lebanon and create chaos,” he noted, adding that “no doubt, this version of ‘political terrorism’, too, will fail.”

