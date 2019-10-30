  1. Politics
30 October 2019 - 12:34

Leader attends graduation ceremony of Army students

Leader attends graduation ceremony of Army students

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – The annual graduation ceremony for military cadets was held in Tehran on Wednesday in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

This year’s joint graduation and oath-taking ceremony for cadets of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army academies was held at Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy.

At the beginning of this ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the honorable martyrs of the Revolution and Sacred Defense by visiting the tombs of unknown martyrs and praying for their souls.

The Leader then inspected the troops on the ground in the campus.

The details of the event and the leader’s speech will be published later.

MNA/Khamenei.ir

News Code 151733

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News