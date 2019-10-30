Leader attends graduation ceremony of Army students

This year’s joint graduation and oath-taking ceremony for cadets of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army academies was held at Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy.

At the beginning of this ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the honorable martyrs of the Revolution and Sacred Defense by visiting the tombs of unknown martyrs and praying for their souls.

The Leader then inspected the troops on the ground in the campus.

The details of the event and the leader’s speech will be published later.

MNA/Khamenei.ir