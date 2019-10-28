  1. Politics
28 October 2019 - 12:05

FM Zarif to attend 2019 Cyber Security Summit in Qatar

FM Zarif to attend 2019 Cyber Security Summit in Qatar

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to leave Tehran for Qatar’s capital Monday evening to attend the 2019 Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Zarif will depart for Doha on Monday evening to take part at 2019 Cyber Security Summit, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

He is scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday in some panel discussions and answer the questions of scholars and journalists on Middle East-related issues and developments in the Persian Gulf region.

The Summit will be hosted in partnership with the Munich Security Conference and Qatar’s National Cyber Security Committee (NCSC). It will include a full-day program of panel discussions that question the fundamental norms of foreign policy and the growing significance of cyber security in the Middle East.

MNA/IRN83533075

News Code 151667

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News