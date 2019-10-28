FM Zarif to attend 2019 Cyber Security Summit in Qatar

Zarif will depart for Doha on Monday evening to take part at 2019 Cyber Security Summit, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

He is scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday in some panel discussions and answer the questions of scholars and journalists on Middle East-related issues and developments in the Persian Gulf region.

The Summit will be hosted in partnership with the Munich Security Conference and Qatar’s National Cyber Security Committee (NCSC). It will include a full-day program of panel discussions that question the fundamental norms of foreign policy and the growing significance of cyber security in the Middle East.

