Zarif arrives in Qatar

He is to take part in 2019 Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting.

According to FM Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Zarif will attend several panels of the MSC and will deliver speeches there.

The Iranian top diplomat is slated to discuss the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and announce Iran’s stances on the developments, the spokesman said.

The MSC will convene the Core Group Meeting in Doha, co-hosted with the Government of Qatar, on October 28 and 29.

The Doha meeting will take place with the support of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the League of Arab States, according to the MSC’s official website.

Doha will host discussions on de-escalation in the conflicts over Syria and Yemen, as well as on broader regional concerns of proliferation, cyber and energy security.

In addition to Zarif, the meeting in Doha will convene many senior decision-makers – among them the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as well as Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Idris Barzani, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Tawakkol Karman, and the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, the MSC said.

MNA/4757998