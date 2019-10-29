Zairf meets with Qatari counterpart in Doha

The two sides discussed regional issues as well as common relations.

Zarif arrived in the Qatari capital on Monday afternoon to take part in the 2019 Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit.

The Iranian top diplomat is slated to discuss the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and announce Iran’s stances on the developments.

The MSC will convene the Core Group Meeting in Doha, co-hosted with the Government of Qatar, on October 28 and 29.

The Doha meeting will take place with the support of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the League of Arab States, according to the MSC’s official website.

MNA/IRN 83534237