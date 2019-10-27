Imports on downward trajectory: Industry minister

The volume of products imported into the country registered a 22 percent decline by the end of last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2019), he said.

This policy will be followed up at the ministry as a general approach aimed at strengthening and booming domestic productions, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, minister of industry pointed to the exertion of restrictions and prohibitions in export of raw minerals by the ministry and added, “today, completion of production chain of various industries including copper, steel aluminum, etc. has been emphasized by the ministry with the aim of creating more added value.”

Rahmani said more than 6 million tons of steel products was exported in the first six months of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 22), showing a growth as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Safeguarding interests of people is the main approach taken by the Ministry of Industry in all decision-making processes, he stressed.

