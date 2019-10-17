Iran exports 3.4mn tons of steel ingot in H1

Statistics showed that Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), Hormozgan Steel Co., Iran Steel Alloy Company, Khorasan Steel Company, Saba Steel Complex, Chadormalu Mining & Industrial Company as well as Bonab Steel Company totally exported 584,520 tons of steel from August 21 to Sept. 22 2019, registering a significant 60 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) exported 1,001,378 tons of steel products in the first half of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 22).

The aforementioned steel production plants accounted for 66.5 percent of Iran’s total exports share of steel in the same period.

MA/IRN83519556