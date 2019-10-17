  1. Economy
17 October 2019 - 15:51

Iran exports 3.4mn tons of steel ingot in H1

Iran exports 3.4mn tons of steel ingot in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran exported 3,488,867 tons of steel ingot and products in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sept. 22), showing a three percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics showed that Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), Hormozgan Steel Co., Iran Steel Alloy Company, Khorasan Steel Company, Saba Steel Complex, Chadormalu Mining & Industrial Company as well as Bonab Steel Company totally exported 584,520 tons of steel from August 21 to Sept. 22 2019, registering a significant 60 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) exported 1,001,378 tons of steel products in the first half of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 22).

The aforementioned steel production plants accounted for 66.5 percent of Iran’s total exports share of steel in the same period.

MA/IRN83519556

News Code 151319

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News