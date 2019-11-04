Rouhani congratulates U23 Greco-Roman wrestling team on c’ship

In a tweet on Monday, President Rouhani expressed congratulations to the noble Iranian nation, wrestlers, coaches, and the national team managers on the championship of the Iranian U-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team.

The U-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team of Iran won the title of U23 Senior World Championships in Budapest, Hungary after collecting 3 gold medals and 3 bronzes on Sunday.

The Iranian wrestlers won the world title with 122 points, followed by Georgia and Russia in the second and third places with 121 and 118 points, respectively.

The U23 Senior World Championships were held in Budapest, Hungary on October 28 - 03, 2019.

ZZ/IRN83541422