Iranian wrestler wins gold in 2019 World Beach Games

Rahmani defeated Turkey’s Ufuk Yilmaz 3-0 in the final bout. Georgia’s Mamuka Kordzaia claimed the bronze medal of this category with a 1-1- victory over Oyan Nazariani of Azerbaijan.

Rahmani had overpowered Yilmaz 3-0, Brazilian Davi Jose Albino 4-0, USA’s Diante Cooper 3-0, and Greece’s Ioannis Kargiotakis 3-1 in the group stage before gaining a 3-0 win over Nazariani in the semifinal.

The first edition of the Association of National Olympic (ANOC) Committees World Beach Games kicked off in Qatar’s Doha on Sunday with 1240 athletes from 97 countries participating in 14 disciplines.

Earlier, Iran had won one silver medal Karate kata by Fatemeh Sadeghi.

