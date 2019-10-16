  1. Sports
16 October 2019 - 13:14

Iranian wrestler wins gold in 2019 World Beach Games

Iranian wrestler wins gold in 2019 World Beach Games

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Pouya Rehmani snatched the gold medal of men’s +90kg wrestling competition in the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games Qatar on Tuesday.

Rahmani defeated Turkey’s Ufuk Yilmaz 3-0 in the final bout. Georgia’s Mamuka Kordzaia claimed the bronze medal of this category with a 1-1- victory over Oyan Nazariani of Azerbaijan.

Rahmani had overpowered Yilmaz 3-0, Brazilian Davi Jose Albino 4-0, USA’s Diante Cooper 3-0, and Greece’s Ioannis Kargiotakis 3-1 in the group stage before gaining a 3-0 win over Nazariani in the semifinal.

The first edition of the Association of National Olympic (ANOC) Committees World Beach Games kicked off in Qatar’s Doha on Sunday with 1240 athletes from 97 countries participating in 14 disciplines.

Earlier, Iran had won one silver medal Karate kata by Fatemeh Sadeghi.

MAH/ 4748025

News Code 151292

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News