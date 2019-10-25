Iran to cooperate for launching Chinese corridor to Europe

A joint rail corridor between Iran and four regional countries will undertake the transportation of Chinese containerized cargoes to Europe for the first time, he said.

He made the remarks on Friday in his visit to Turkish capital Ankara and pointed to the launch of this rail corridor and added, “a MoU was inked between CEOs of railway companies of Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey for launching this rail corridor.”

In this meeting, participants agreed to transport containerized cargoes from China to Turkey and from there to Europe using this corridor, he added.

Fair and equal fare of cargo transport on this route can create a good competition with rival corridors in the region, RAI chief executive stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of roads added, “benefited from the most experienced manpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways will take giant strides for the development of international cooperation and increase of productivity of its transport fleet.”

With the coordination made in this regard, the country will witness evermore cooperation of companies active in the rail sector, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran Railways tries to play a leading role in the country’s economic development and prosperity, he added.

