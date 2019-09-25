Tehran-Istanbul train services to be launched by yearend

After Tehran-Ankara and Tehran-Van train services are launched, Islamic Republic of Iran Railways is scheduled to launch Tehran-Istanbul rail line, he added.

Presently, Tehran-Ankara and Tehran-Van train transport 250 passengers to Turkey weekly, Rasouli stated.

With the studies made, it is expected that Tehran-Istanbul train services will be highly welcomed by passengers, he said, adding, “accordingly, launching this train services will be economical for Turkish investor.”

He further noted that Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has planned to launch passenger train in international routes and is deeply interested in connecting Iranian and Turkish rail network to each other.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rasouli pointed out that talks are underway with Turkish side in the field of launching Tehran-Istanbul rail route.

Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Saeed Rasouli added, “we hope that Tehran-Istanbul rail line will be launched by yearend.”

