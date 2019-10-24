  1. Politics
24 October 2019 - 16:15

Iran FM meets with Azeri media outlets, think tanks

Iran FM meets with Azeri media outlets, think tanks

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister discussed different aspects of ties between Iran and Azerbaijan in a meeting with the Azeri media directors and think tank members.

The meeting was held in the capital Baku on Thursday, where the attendants reviewed the two countries growing relations as well as recent developments in the region.

Zarif, who arrived in Baku on Wednesday to attend a two-day ministerial event, has held separate talks with senior Azerbaijani officials in the past two days.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also arrived in Baku on this morning to attend the 18th Summit of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) Summit on Friday.

MNA/IRN83529461

News Code 151563

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News