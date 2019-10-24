Iran FM meets with Azeri media outlets, think tanks

The meeting was held in the capital Baku on Thursday, where the attendants reviewed the two countries growing relations as well as recent developments in the region.

Zarif, who arrived in Baku on Wednesday to attend a two-day ministerial event, has held separate talks with senior Azerbaijani officials in the past two days.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also arrived in Baku on this morning to attend the 18th Summit of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) Summit on Friday.

