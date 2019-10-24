Zarif, Cavusoglu discuss ties, situation in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

During the meeting, the two senior diplomats discussed the latest developments in Tehran-Turkey relations, regional issues, particularly the situation in northern Syria and the Astana peace process.

The ministerial meeting is being held on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend the 18th NAM Summit, slated to begin on Friday in the Azeri capital.

Zarif also held separate talks with his Iraqi, Serbian and Azerbaijani counterparts, as well as the security officials of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

