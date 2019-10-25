Indian VP meets with President Rouhani in Baku

According to the Indian News 18 website, the Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday met the leaders of Iran, Nepal and Bangladesh ahead of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries kicked off in Baku on Friday, October 25 2019.

President Hassan Rouhani has also met with his Azerbaijani, Venezuelan, and Pakistani counterparts ahead of the summit since he arrived in Baku for the summit on Thursday afternoon.

