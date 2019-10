Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Ilham Aliyev, the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku.

In the Wednesday talks, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties and the most pressing regional and international issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijani to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

