Iran, Azerbaijan top diplomats discuss ties, regional developments

Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baku to discuss the status of bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

The meeting came on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) as Zarif has had a busy schedule meeting a host of officials from different countries.

The diplomats are in Baku to take part in a two-day ministerial meeting (Oct. 23-24), ahead of the 18th NAM Summit which will be held on Friday.

