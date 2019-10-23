  1. Politics
23 October 2019 - 18:31

Iran, Azerbaijan top diplomats discuss ties, regional developments

Iran, Azerbaijan top diplomats discuss ties, regional developments

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan met and held talks on Wednesday.

Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baku to discuss the status of bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

The meeting came on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) as Zarif has had a busy schedule meeting a host of officials from different countries.

The diplomats are in Baku to take part in a two-day ministerial meeting (Oct. 23-24), ahead of the 18th NAM Summit which will be held on Friday.

MNA/ 4754578

News Code 151537

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News