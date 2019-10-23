Multilateralism in serious peril, warns FM Zarif

Zarif made the remark upon arrival in Baku on Tuesday night. His visit aims at participation in a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the Azerbaijani capital.

“Our focus [at the meeting] will be mainly on multilateralism,” Zarif said, noting that the main reason behind the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was to strengthen this concept.

“It is imperative for all countries to base their approach on diplomacy and multilateralism,” Zarif stressed, warning that the concept has been put into serious peril by the measures of the United States.

The NAM’s ministerial meeting will be held on Wednesday and Thursday (October 23-24) ahead of the 18th NAM Summit (Friday), where President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech.

NAM has 120 member-countries, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations, and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles against imperialism in all its forms.

