Former envoy hails Iran-Azerbaijan growing ties

“The development of relations has strengthened during the current Iranian government's rule," Mohsen Pak Ayeen told Trend on Wednesday.

Pak Ayeen added that Azerbaijan and Iran may make important steps to develop trade relations.

"Such issues as the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad, strengthening of cooperation between the banks, construction of a pharmaceutical plant and fight against drug trafficking are the issues on which the Iranian and Azerbaijani officials should focus on,” he said.

“In this regard, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Azerbaijan is important,” Pak Ayeen added.

He was referring to the 18th Summit of the Non-Alignment Movement’s (NAM) member states which will be held on October 25-26 in Baku.

President Rouhani will arrive in Azerbaijan later today to attend the summit.

Pak Ayeen added that “Azerbaijan is in the center of attention in the world as a result of holding big and international events.”

He added that this also boosts Azerbaijan’s cooperation with other countries.

"During its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan can make important steps in maintaining peace and security in the region," the former ambassador said.

MNA/PR