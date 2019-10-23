Iran, Serbia discuss bilateral ties

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the two nations, as well as the latest regional and international developments, including the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The diplomats are in Baku to take part in a two-day ministerial meeting (Oct. 23-24), ahead of the 18th Non-Alignment Movement Summit, which will be held on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad Ali al-Hakim, on the sidelines of the ministerial event.

