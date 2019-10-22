Resistance countries to have upper hand in any future balance of power in region: Velayati

Velayati made the comments in a meeting with the visiting China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs Zhai Jun in Tehran on Tuesday.

The top adviser to Iran’s Leader hailed China's stances on issues related to Iran and added, "China is an important country for us and there are very deep relations between the two countries.”

He further described the bilateral relations between the two nations as strategic and growing.

"We are witnessing a critical situation in the region and very important developments are taking place, and most of the countries in the world tend to be active in this region, and we want China to be more active in the region, and we need to take steps to develop regional cooperation," Velyati added.

He referred to the foreign powers’ conspiracies against the countries of the Middle East region including Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, saying that Iran stood by the people of those countries against foreign-backed terrorism.

Meanwhile, he said that Iran will continue its support for the countries of the region, saying “the countries of Syria, Yemen, and Iraq will certainly come out victorious and security will return to the region.”

He added that the Resistance Front will have an upper hand in balance of power in the West Asia region, predicting that the region will return to its original owners.

China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, for his part, praised Iran's positive cooperation in the region, adding “Iran-China relations are at a very good level and the strategic partnership between the two countries is very developed and relations are very deep.”

Pointing to the sensitivity of the region, Zhai Jun said "the region is very sensitive and security has to return to it." He went on to talk about Iran-Saudi relations, saying that Iran and Saudi Arabia are important countries in the region that should have a peaceful relationship.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the development of bilateral, regional and international relations.

