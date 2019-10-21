Pres. Rouhani to attend 18th NAM Summit in Baku

Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, confirmed on Monday the participation of President Hassan Rouhani at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The summit will be held on October 25-26, preceded by the preparatory senior officials meeting on October 21-22 and the preparatory ministerial meeting on October 23-24.

Host Azerbaijan will formally take over the chairmanship of NAM for the next three years at the Baku Summit.

NAM has 120 member-countries, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations, and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles against imperialism in all its forms.

Summit Conferences are held every three years, and Ministerial Conferences are held eighteen months after each Summit Conference.

Mousavi also added that an envoy from the Chinese government was likely to travel to Tehran on Tuesday to confer with senior Iranian officials on regional issues.

