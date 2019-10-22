FM Zarif departs for Baku to attend NAM meeting

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for the Azerbaijani capital of Baku a few minutes ago to attend a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The NAM ministerial meeting will be held Wednesday and Thursday before the 18th summit of NAM heads of states. President Hassan Rouhani will attend the 18th summit on Friday in the Azerbaijani capital.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states will be held in Baku on October 25-26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

