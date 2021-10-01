Zionists dreams for region to never be interpreted

"We have a special respect for all Jews, Christians, and other followers of the divine religion", the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan said in a Friday tweet.

"But we are sure that the Republic of Azerbaijan and Palestine will remain Islamic countries forever", Seyed Abbas Mousavi Seyyed Abbas Mousavi asserted.

"The dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted", the envoy added.

He made the comments in reaction to the baseless remarks of the Zionist envoy to Baku who claimed that Iran oppresses religious minorities and Jews.

