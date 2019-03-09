Pres. Rouhani calls for cementing Iran-Azerbaijan ties in all fields

In a meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on Saturday, Rouhani said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to further develop relations with Azerbaijan in all fields of mutual interest.”

Rouhani pointed to the Rasht-Astara Railway saying that the project is an important step for the region, serving the interests of the two nations and we hope that its process beings as soon as possible.

He also referred to other fields of cooperation between the two sides, including dam and power plant construction, saying, “Iran and Azerbaijan have always sought peace and stability in regional and international issues scopes.”

On the significance of the tripartite summit of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, Rouhani said “there are various projects in the region that we can follow in trilateral and multilateral frameworks.”

The Azeri Foreign Minister Mammadyarov, for his part, said that there are no obstacles on the path of developing relations between the two countries and his country welcomes the efforts to promote the mutual ties between Tehran and Baku.

He also presented the official invitation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to Rouhani for attending the next round of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, which will be held in Baku next year.

MNA/President.ir