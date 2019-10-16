Mediation won’t solve Iran-Saudi Arabia issues: MP

“We welcome Pakistan’s efforts to resolve the issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia; however, such efforts will not solve the problem. The actual solution to issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia must be found in Riyadh itself and its policies in the region,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee told Mehr correspondent on Wednesday.

“Iran’s policy is based on maintaining good relations with all of its neighbors. As such, the current issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia are not Iran’s fault,” he added.

Saudi Arabia took on a wrong path by attacking Yemen, said the MP, adding “after five years since the Saudi-UAE aggression against Yemen, it now seems the coalition is stuck in a quagmire, and it is looking for a way out that would allow it to save face.”

“The Islamic Republic is eager for an end to the Yemeni crisis as soon as possible,” Boroujerdi said. “If our efforts can help bring the crisis to an end, we will definitely do our best to make it happen.”

