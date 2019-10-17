UAE moving towards settling differences with Iran: official

“Emiratis took the initiative in solving issues with Iran,” Vaezi said on Thursday while addressing a local ceremony in Semnan province.

“And on the other hand, we are seeing a shift in words from Saudi Arabia,” he noted, adding, “Iran seeks to build good ties with regional countries.”

“We have clearly said that we are friends with all countries and have relations with our neighbors,” Vaezi said.

The remarks came as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had also pointed to Iran-UAE relations in his Monday press conference in Tehran.

"There have been communications between Iran and the UAE in recent months. Some UAE officials came to Iran and some Iranian officials went there. Relations between Tehran and the UAE have been better in recent months, and the trend is towards better relations,” Rouhani said as reported by his official website.

