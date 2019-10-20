  1. Economy
20 October 2019 - 10:38

Qazvin province H1 exports up by 54%

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Some 430,000 tons of goods worth $263 million were exported from the northern Iranian province of Qazvin in the first six months of the current fiscal (March 21- September 22), a senior official said.

According to Chairman of Qazvin Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Saeed Nabil, the figures show a 54% and 27% growth in terms of volume and value, respectively, in comparison with the same period of last year.

Qazvin's share in Iran's total exports stood at 1.2% in value and 0.6% in volume during the six-month span, he added.

Iraq was the top destination of the Iranian province’s exports (45%), followed by Afghanistan (12%), Turkey (12%), Pakistan (11%), Syria (4%), and Azerbaijan (1%).

Steel and iron, oil products, detergents and potato were the main goods exported from Qazvin, Nabil said.

