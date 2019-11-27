Foreign businesswomen briefed about economic capacities of Qazvin

The meeting was held at the chamber of commerce of the Iranian province, where the 30-member delegation found the chance to discuss economic capacities and opportunities of it with Iranian private sector, head of Qazvin’s Businesswomen Association Fatemeh Ghafoori said.

This meeting was attended by the adviser to the President of the chamber of commerce and industry of the Republic of Armenia beside some representatives from NGOs in Russia and Armenia and etc. to negotiate business affairs with Qazvin economic activists, she added.

On October 13, an Indian manufacturing company of various brands of home appliances, said that it intends to make investments in Qazvin province. For this purpose, representative of this Indian company Nagaraju Murarishetty met and held talks with the governor general of Qazvin province.

Qazvin's share in Iran's total exports stood at 1.2% in value and 0.6% in volume in the first six months of the current fiscal (March 21- September 22). Steel and iron, oil products, detergents and potato were the main goods exported from Qazvin in the said time.

