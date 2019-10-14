  1. Economy
14 October 2019 - 17:37

Non-oil exports increased by 22% in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – CEO of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mir Ashrafi announced on Monday that exports of non-oil products from Iran stood at 70 million tons, registering a growth of 22 percent in the first half of the current Iranian year 1398 (ending September 22, 2019).

Some 16 million tons of goods were imported in this time with a decrease of 30 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, the official said.

Imported goods are essential commodities, raw materials, and production machinery, he added, saying that of a total 16 million tons of imported goods, about 10 million tons are essential commodities and 6 million tons are raw materials and production machinery.

Despite the US economic terrorism, Iran has still enough ability to export, he mentioned.

