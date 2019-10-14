Non-oil exports increased by 22% in H1

Some 16 million tons of goods were imported in this time with a decrease of 30 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, the official said.

Imported goods are essential commodities, raw materials, and production machinery, he added, saying that of a total 16 million tons of imported goods, about 10 million tons are essential commodities and 6 million tons are raw materials and production machinery.

Despite the US economic terrorism, Iran has still enough ability to export, he mentioned.

