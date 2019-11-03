US sanctions surges Iran’s steel exports volume in intl. markets

He pointed to the US failure in imposition of sanctions on Iran’s mineral industries and steel sector in the current year (started March 21, 2019) and said, “Iran’s steel exports volume to hit 12 million tons by the end of the current year (March 20, 2020).”

The US imposition of sanctions on Iran’s mineral sector has failed, he said, adding, “although the Minister of Industry had predicted that country’s steel exports volume will hit 10 million tons by yearend, statistics show that more than six million tons of steel has been exported in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).”

Under such circumstances, Iran’s export volume of steel products will hit 12 million tons by the yearend, the deputy minister of industry added.

Sargheyni also revealed the exports growth of copper and added, “in tandem with the exports growth of steel, it is predicted that copper will register a 10 to 15 percent growth”

Totally, exports value of mines and mineral industries will hit $10 billion by the yearend, he stated.

