Number of Pak passengers entering Iran through Mirjaveh grows 81% in Q1

According to an official from Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization department in Sistan and Baluchestan province, some 145,826 Pakistani passengers traveled to Iran through Mirjaveh joint border in the said time, registering an 81 percent growth compared to the same time in the year before.

“The Maximum number of arrivals to the named border was registered in the timespan from August 23 to September 23,” Ayoub Kord said, “Some 111,344 Pakistanis arrived in Iran to take part in Arbaeen march in this period.”

According to reported data, some 2.5 million pilgrims from the Azerbaijan Republic, Afghanistan, and Pakistan use Iran as a transit route to reach Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage every year while they face no security problem on their way which is a clear sign of the high level of security in Iran.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims even Sunni Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

MNA/ 4757693