19 October 2019

Condolences to Muslims on Arbaeen

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Today coincides with Arbaeen, the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The occasion, known as the world’s largest annual Muslim pilgrimage, comes 40 days after Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram when Imam Hossein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala at the hands of the tyrant of the time, Yazid I, in the seventh century.

This year's pilgrimage culminates on Saturday (October 19).

Millions of Shia and Sunni pilgrims, as well as those from other faiths, have convened in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala to commemorate this occasion.

Thousands of people are also taking part in a large symbolic march in the Iranian cities to mark Arbaeen.

Mehr News Agency staff and management express condolences to all Muslims on this occasion.

