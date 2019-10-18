Any delay in taking 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments 'pure loss'

Earlier on October 16, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said “unfortunately, Europe took no effective step to fulfill its [JCPOA] commitments which proves their inability. Iran’s strategic patience ended and the country reduced its commitments in three steps legally and in accordance with sections 26 and 36 of the JCPOA."

An Iranian lawmaker said on October 13 that Iran may decide to limit the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspections on its nuclear facilities in the fourth step of reducing commitments to JCPOA.

“In the fourth step of reducing JCPOA commitments, we will probably impose limits on inspections which means that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s surveillance on Iran’s nuclear activities will be reduced,” Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, told Mehr News Agency last Sunday.

“We are implementing the Additional Protocol voluntarily and we can put an end to this,” he said, adding, “when the other party doesn’t fulfill its commitments, there is no necessity for us to meet our part of commitments; we should not let the Agency continue its inspection according to the Additional Protocol.”

“We will certainly take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA; Europeans have not honored their part of the commitments and we have not seen any practical step taken by the other side.”

One year after US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced in May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to JCPOA in a transparent manner and according to Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Tehran has so far taken three steps, highlighting that all its measures are reversible as soon as other parties can shield its economy from damages of US unilateral sanctions. Tehran will announce the fourth step on Nov. 7.

MNA/4749896