The attack highlights the persistent violence in Ukraine, occurring despite reported progress in peace negotiations. This incident underscores the vulnerability of civilian areas and raises critical concerns about the efficacy of diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Over the course of the three-year conflict, Kryvyi Rih has endured numerous attacks. The latest missile strike occurs against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Kyiv and Washington, adding further complexity to the situation. The suspension of US military and intelligence aid to Ukraine has further compounded these rising tensions.

The Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the casualties on Thursday morning. He stated that 20 of the injured sustained serious wounds and reported that 14 individuals were successfully rescued from the rubble.

The military head of Kryvyi Rih,Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that a Russian missile struck a hotel, igniting a fire. He cautioned that several individuals might remain trapped beneath the debris and highlighted the potential risk of additional missile strikes in the vicinity.

The missile strike underscores the persistent challenges confronting Ukraine as it contends with both military aggression and intricate diplomatic dynamics. Recent strains in US-Ukraine relations over peace negotiations may influence future support for Ukraine, raising significant concerns about the nation's capacity to address escalating tensions with Russia effectively.

MNA/