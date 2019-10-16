Rouhani hopes S. Africa will adopt a firmer stance against anti-Iran US sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon.

At the start of the meeting, Rouhani said "Iran's relations with South Africa, as a friendly country, have always been very close, and we were alongside you during your fight against the apartheid regime."

Describing South Africa a very important country in the African continent with educated people and rich minerals, he also said "our political relations and international cooperation have always been significant and South Africa's envoys to international organizations have always been alongside Iran by their stances."

Referring to the United States' illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal and imposing economic sanctions against the Iranian people, he said "this will be to the detriment of all of us and America itself".

"We hope that our friends all over the world, including South Africa, take more serious stances against the United States' illegal and inhumane actions against the Iranian people, which include sanctions on food and medicine," said Rouhani.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also went on to say "Iran and South Africa have always had close views on regional security and the fight against terrorism, and we have always wanted to have more security in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf."

During the same meeting, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor said "we are determined to develop Tehran-Pretoria relations in all fields of mutual interest".

She described the JCPOA as a very brave step, saying "Iran has fully lived up to its commitments, but the US withdrew from the deal, and we want the US to return to the deal and end sanctions against Iran."

The Foreign Minister also, on behalf of the President of South Africa, invited Rouhani to make a visit to the country.

