South African FM calls for promoting coop. with Tehran

In a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian, Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa congratulated him on his inauguration.

In this message, the South African diplomat expressed her readiness to work with Amir Abdullahian to strengthen relations between the two countries and to promote bilateral, regional, and international cooperation.

Ms. Nadley Pandor expressed hope that she will meet with her Iranian counterpart to discuss the development of relations between South Africa and the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of the joint bilateral commission.

At the end of her message, the South African diplomat wished Amir Abdullahian success in implementing the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the international level.

RHM/