Tehran, Tashkent stress expanding bilateral tie in all fields

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Officials from Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan emphasized expanding and broadening mutual ties in all fields, especially in the field of economy.

Uzbekistan Ambassador to Iran Fariddin Nasriyev met and held talks with Deputy First Vice President for International Affairs and Regional Cooperation of Iran Ali Najafi Khoshroudi in Tehran on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Iran and Uzbekistan have high potentials and capabilities to expand their relations in all fields, as the two countries share cultural and historical commonalities.

During the meeting, the two officials emphasized the historical and cultural commonalities of the two countries and termed it a suitable platform for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Increasing the volume of trade exchanges and facilitating economic relations between Iran and Uzbekistan were also emphasized by the two sides.

Planning for meetings between officials from the two countries and holding Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Meeting were of the other issues discussed by the two sides.

