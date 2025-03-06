Russia's Putin appoints new ambassador to US

According to the document, published on the state portal for legal information on Thursday, Darchiev will also be Moscow’s permanent observer at the Organization of American States (OAS), Xinhua news agency reported.

The administration of US President Donald Trump handed over to Russia a note with the approval of Darchiev’s candidacy as ambassador during talks between the sides in Istanbul in late February, which were aimed at restoring the proper functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries.

Darchiev, who had headed the North Atlantic Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2021, led the country’s delegation during the meeting.

The post of ambassador to the US had remained vacant since Anatoly Antonov was relieved of his duties on October 10, 2024.

MA/PR