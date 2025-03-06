  1. Politics
Mar 6, 2025, 9:03 PM

Russia's Putin appoints new ambassador to US

Russia's Putin appoints new ambassador to US

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Aleksandr Darchiev as Russia’s new ambassador to the US.

According to the document, published on the state portal for legal information on Thursday, Darchiev will also be Moscow’s permanent observer at the Organization of American States (OAS), Xinhua news agency reported. 

The administration of US President Donald Trump handed over to Russia a note with the approval of Darchiev’s candidacy as ambassador during talks between the sides in Istanbul in late February, which were aimed at restoring the proper functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries.

Darchiev, who had headed the North Atlantic Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2021, led the country’s delegation during the meeting.

The post of ambassador to the US had remained vacant since Anatoly Antonov was relieved of his duties on October 10, 2024.

MA/PR

News ID 229321
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News