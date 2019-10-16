  1. Politics
Elections determine Iran’s fate: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Referring to the elections' role and importance in boosting the country's political power in the international arena, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that elections determine the fate of the country.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at the University of Tehran in a ceremony held to mark the beginning of the academic year.

“The best way is election poll; we should go to polls to defeat extremism, improve the society and enhance meritocracy,” Rouhani said.

“As a person who has spent most of his life in scientific and political fields, I’m telling that we have no other choice than holding a glorious election,” he said, adding that this sort of election will “enhance our political power in the world and cause enemies to fear us and understand that sanctions and pressure have had no effect.”

Elsewhere he called on the universities across the country to bring different skills into their curriculum focus. “Science is the basis for skill, advancement and development, and students have to learn skills and the future needs of society alongside science.”

