Zarif meets with Swedish deputy FM, Japanese and Mexican diplomats

Zarif held separate meetings with visiting Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori as well as Annika Söder, Deputy Foreign Minister of Sweden, and also Alfonso Zegbe, Mexican Ambassador to Iran in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon.

In top Iranian diplomat's meeting with Annika Söder, Deputy Foreign Minister of Sweden, the two sides discussed the most important developments in the region.

In the meeting between Zarif and Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest. The foreign minister also expressed his sympathy with people and the government of Japan for the recent storm in their country.

He also held a meeting with departing Mexican Ambassador to Iran Alfonso Zegbe to bid farewell at the end of his mission in Iran.

MNA/MFA