Iran FM Araghchi departs for S Arabia to attend OIC meeting

The meeting, as proposed by Iran, will be held at the headquarters of the organization in Riyadh on Friday March 07, with a focus on Gaza.

Drawing the attention of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as the most important organization in the Islamic world, to an issue that is of primary concern to the Islamic community and countries has been cited as the main aim behind the organizing the emergency meeting.

Earlier last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed regional developments and an upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the phone call, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming OIC foreign ministers’ meeting, which is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The OIC, a 57-member organization aimed at strengthening solidarity among Islamic countries, is expected to address critical issues affecting the Muslim world, including political, economic, and security challenges.

MA/IRN85770992