Tehran comments on Israel's Gaza displacement plan

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma'eel Baghaei while referring to Iran's efforts to hold a meeting of the Organization of Islamic States has said that the plan to forcibly relocate the people of Gaza from the occupied Palestine is the continuation of genocide in another way, that is, by using political tools.

Speaking In a televised interview about the needs, details and agenda of the meeting of the Organization of Islamic States, Baghaei said that the purpose of the request to hold a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was to draw the attention of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation as the most important organization in the Islamic world to an issue that is the main concern of the society and Islamic countries, and that is nothing but a warning about the continuing danger of genocide of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.

"Also, another agenda will be to investigate the dangerous events that are happening in the West Bank. The most important existential philosophy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the Palestine cause, that is, from the beginning of the establishment of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, it was to address the cause of the Palestinian people, which was the effort to gain the right to self-determination and freedom from occupation," the spokesperson said.

Baghaei pointed out that it is natural that this organization should hold a meeting in the current situation where the Palestinian people are facing an unprecedented crisis, saying that a crisis that was well faced with resistance during the 17 months of the "Zionist regime's genocide", is currently taking place in a different way by using political tools.

"Today's plans, which are based on the forced relocation of the people of Gaza from the occupied Palestine, are the continuation of genocide in another way, that is, by using political tools, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has proposed it as an effective member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and a responsible country in the region and a country that has always supported the cause of the Palestinian people. Previously, meetings of Islamic cooperation both at the level of heads and at the level of foreign ministers have been held mainly at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the spokesperson said.

