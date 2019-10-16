  1. Politics
16 October 2019 - 12:00

Iranian, South African FMs meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor in Tehran on Wednesday.

The South African diplomat, who arrived in Tehran this morning, is set to co-chair the Ministerial Session of the 14th South Africa-Iran Joint Commission of Cooperation along with Zarif.

South Africa and Iran have been conducting bilateral relations within the framework of the South Africa-Iran Joint Commission of Cooperation, since its establishment in August 1995.

Some of the topical issues to be discussed during the upcoming Joint Commission are, bilateral political co-operation, increasing trade relations, science, and innovation, as well as cooperation in the agricultural and water sectors.

Over the years, this Joint Commission has strengthened South Africa-Iran bilateral relations by creating an environment for more focused and well-coordinated co-operation, as demonstrated by the diverse areas of bilateral collaboration and the conclusion of several bilateral agreements.

