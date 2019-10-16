Iranian, South African FMs meet in Tehran

The South African diplomat, who arrived in Tehran this morning, is set to co-chair the Ministerial Session of the 14th South Africa-Iran Joint Commission of Cooperation along with Zarif.

South Africa and Iran have been conducting bilateral relations within the framework of the South Africa-Iran Joint Commission of Cooperation, since its establishment in August 1995.

Some of the topical issues to be discussed during the upcoming Joint Commission are, bilateral political co-operation, increasing trade relations, science, and innovation, as well as cooperation in the agricultural and water sectors.

Over the years, this Joint Commission has strengthened South Africa-Iran bilateral relations by creating an environment for more focused and well-coordinated co-operation, as demonstrated by the diverse areas of bilateral collaboration and the conclusion of several bilateral agreements.

MNA